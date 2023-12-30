Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3948958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

