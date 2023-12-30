Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

