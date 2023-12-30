Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
RDI stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
