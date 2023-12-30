RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $286.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.69.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,855,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

