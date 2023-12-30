RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RayzeBio’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

RayzeBio Stock Performance

Shares of RYZB stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.29.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.59). On average, equities analysts anticipate that RayzeBio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RayzeBio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYZB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth $330,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth $444,000.

RayzeBio Company Profile

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

