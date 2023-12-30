Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. 118,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 711,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quince Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.