Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. 118,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 711,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $81,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

