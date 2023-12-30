QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

