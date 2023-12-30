Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PROV

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.