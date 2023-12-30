Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

