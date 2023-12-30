PotCoin Market Cap Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $0.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 99% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00174018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

