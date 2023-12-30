Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of POLA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.