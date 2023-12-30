Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of POLA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
