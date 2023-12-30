PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 87,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $195,762.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. State Street Corp raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,945 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 646,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 733,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 557,847 shares in the last quarter.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Further Reading
