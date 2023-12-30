Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 324 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,041. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

