Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 3,643,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

