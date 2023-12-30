Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,426,176.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,426,176.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

