Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

UNP traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $245.62. 1,228,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average is $217.41. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

