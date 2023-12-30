Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

DHR stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

