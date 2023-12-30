Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.