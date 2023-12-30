Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,285,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

