Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 145 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

