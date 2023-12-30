Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.14. 2,024,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,995. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

