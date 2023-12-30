Pettee Investors Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 147,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 73.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

