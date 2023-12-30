Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

