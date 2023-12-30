Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OC traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $148.23. 390,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

