Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

