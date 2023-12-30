One Day In July LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

