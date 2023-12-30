One Day In July LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.04. 5,075,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,095. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

