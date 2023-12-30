One Day In July LLC Purchases 21,762 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. 7,820,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,301,761. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.