One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

