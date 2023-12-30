One Day In July LLC Acquires 727 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

