One Day In July LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 10,314,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

