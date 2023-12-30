Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

