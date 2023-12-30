Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

