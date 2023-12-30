Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.13. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at $219,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.