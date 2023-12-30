ODonnell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,539. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average of $220.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

