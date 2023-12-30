Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 25,684 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 321.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 539,437 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,029,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.