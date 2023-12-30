O Connor Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

