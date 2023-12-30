NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.