NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.