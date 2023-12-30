NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

