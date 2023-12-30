My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.62. 778,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,887. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

