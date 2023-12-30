Morgan Stanley Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

