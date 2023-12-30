Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,780 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $157.23. 2,186,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.