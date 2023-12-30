Modus Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

