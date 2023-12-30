Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. 4,854,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,094. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

