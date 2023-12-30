Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.79.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
