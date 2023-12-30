Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.79.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

