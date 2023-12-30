Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,873.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. 997,597 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

