Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. 33,285,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

