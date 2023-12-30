Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.29. The company had a trading volume of 326,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.13 and a 200 day moving average of $212.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $227.84.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

