McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.51. 2,227,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

