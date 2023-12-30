Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

MA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.51. 1,706,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.