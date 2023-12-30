Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $427.66. 151,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

